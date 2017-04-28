A Little Cross Stitch Pouch

April 28, 2017 1 Comment

Took another break from the blog here… Went on vacation and didn’t plan posts like I used to, nor did I post on vacation like I used to! Partly because I didn’t have internet… Partly because I just didn’t! But I did keep making things!

I was still making things and also still finishing projects! One of these projects, ws a cross stitch pouch I made for my Dad. It was supposed to be a Christmas present…. But it didn’t quite get finished!

SaxPouch-CrossStitch-ImFeelinCrafty

When I quilt, I prefer to make my own patterns. But when it comes to cross stitch, I typically, no, I always, use a pattern. I have a few favorite shops on Etsy for patterns, but most of the patterns I have done so far is from my favorite cross stitch magazine, CrossStitcher Magazine from the UK. When I saw this saxophone project in the magazine, I knew I wanted to make it for my Dad who plays the saxophone in his church orchestra! He played as a kid and has taken it back up again  in the last ten years or so.

SaxPouch-Front-ImFeelinCrafty

I’ve loved getting back into cross stitch after many, many years. it’s been a fun on the go project. But I’ve also liked experimenting with different fabrics and techniques. I did one of my first projects on regular quilting cotton and another on linen with a grid. This one I went back to Aida fabric and just counted along. It is the easiest way to do it, in my opinion, but I think my favorite is not using Aida. The other fabrics seem a bit softer, or something!

SaxPouch-OpenWide-ImFeelinCrafty

For the pouch I used Noodlehead’s open wide pouch pattern. I love this pattern as it’s simple and I love that it actually opens all the way! For this one I made one larger piece and quilted as a quilt as you go type project. Then I cut it down to the front and back pieces. I did this to make sure the front and back stripes lined up as I put it together.

SaxPouch-Back-ImFeelinCrafty

And the back! Some of my favorite fabircs!

SaxPouch-Last-ImFeelinCrafty

The pattern was a little tricky since the colors are pretty similar (more so when you are working on it up close!). But it was a pretty easy pattern other wise!  The saxophone is just a small piece in a larger design with other instruments. I only wanted the Sax! The pattern is All That Jazz from Issue November 2014 of Cross Stitcher Magazine.

 

  1. Teena says:
    April 28, 2017 at 8:47 PM

    Awesome! I enjoy the same cross stitch magazine. I’ve been working on the octopus and just finished it. Now I’m on the seahorse pattern. You made it into a pouch. That is something for me to think about for my finished cross stitch projects but just haven’t done anything with them. I just wanted to make it but what to do with it! DUH. Thanks for the idea.

    It’s a cool dude sax!

