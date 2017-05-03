Left and Right Quilt Tutorial

May 3, 2017 2 Comments

Remember my do Good Stitches Left and Right quilt that I wrote about last month?

Honestly, It’s pretty easy…. I’ll show you how we did it. You’ll need 3 colors of fabric for the flying geese, white and a pile of grey scraps. Unfortunately, I don’t have a quantity of how much of each fabric you’ll need. You’ll need to do the math on that based on how large of a quilt your looking for.

image via A Quilters Table

First, we’re making a big batch HST. Have you tried my friend Debbie’s tutorial for big batch HST’s? It’s awesome! You can find it here.

To make your big batch HST’s you’ll need (1) 9×9 square of white for every color 9×9 square. (1) set of 9×9 squares will give you 18 HSTs.

You’ll also need to cut:

(9) 2.5×3.5 white rectangles- (1) for each set of HST (which will make 1 flying geese).
And grey scraps

OctDoGood-Tutorial01-ImFeelinCrafty

Once you’ve got your HST’s, we need to add the grey bits! Then line up the ruler so that you are cutting off the tip of the colored edge of the HST, 1.25″ away from the center.

OctDoGood-Tutorial02-ImFeelinCrafty

Add small scraps of grey to each corner. I suggest chain piecing at this point. I also didn’t trim the grey scraps. I just made sure they were big enough that once they are folded over, they cover the corner.

OctDoGood-Tutorial03-ImFeelinCrafty

Trim each HST block to 2.5 inch squares.

OctDoGood-Tutorial04-ImFeelinCrafty

Next, let’s make some flying geese! Sew together 2 HST’s to make your flying geese blocks. Chain piece again.

OctDoGood-Tutorial05-ImFeelinCrafty

Sew the 2.5×3.5 rectangles on to the left side of each HST block. Make sure they are all pointing in the right direction.

Then do it again and again and again for each of the three colors.

OK, from here on out, I don’t have very good pictures!

OctDoGood-Tutorial06-ImFeelinCrafty

Sew the blocks together along line 1, shown above, first. Do this with all the flying geese blocks.

Next take the double flying geese blocks and sew them together along line 2, shown above. Be sure to backstitch at the top and bottom of each!

And do that until you get length you want of the each of the rows of each color. Add strips of white between and you’re done!

There are a lot of little blocks, but they go pretty fast, especially if you chain piece them!

What do you think? Will you make it? If you do, please let me know! Can’t wait to see it!

Comments

  1. aquilterstable says:
    May 4, 2017 at 7:11 AM

    Nice technique to add a little something extra to your HSTs. This is a really cool quilt! Oh and glad you like my tutorial! 😉

    Reply
  2. Teena says:
    May 4, 2017 at 5:22 PM

    I absolutely love love this quilt and I sure would love to make it myself. I enjoy reading your blog.

    Reply

