Seattle Modern Quilt Giving Quiltcon Quilt for 2018

Here’s another flashback post for projects unblogged about… It’s just been patiently waiting in a folder on my computer to be shared on the blog!

For the Seattle MQG Quiltcon Charity quilt, the Giving Committee decided to do a little something different this year.

Instead of just one guild member designing the entire quilt, we decided to have a design challenge for the guild’s 2018 QuiltCon Charity Quilt. We put it out to the guild that we were taking submissions and received about 10 fantastic designs. Our main goal was to pick a design that would be the most feasible to create and one that we could involve as many members as were interested in participating. Deciding on just one was tough. We ultimately chose a design submitted by Cecelia Lehmann‘s and then we put a bit of an improvisational spin on it.

We used the color palette chosen by the Modern Quilt Guild, with fabric generously donated by Paintbrush Studio – beautiful Painter’s Palette Solids in (from bottom, below) White, Rice Paper, Purple, Tangerine, Tomato, Daisy, and Fuschia.

And then we mixed the colors and handed out 56 adorable little bundles to all the members that wanted to participate. Debbie wrote an easy to follow tutorial and we were off!

The timing was great because we got to work on it at our annual fall retreat. All the bundles that had not been claimed were found and transformed into blocks.

I took the blocks home and played with the layout. Over and over. Until, with Debbie’s help, we agreed on a layout.

Excuse the horrible pictures. I couldn’t turn the light on or risk waking up my husband in the middle of the night, so I didn’t turn on the light! But I came up with quite a few ideas.

The layout that we ultimately went with, really shows off the fan blocks and they really pop! Its’ almost a little art deco to me.

Once again the quilt was handed off to another guild member for quilting, Dionne . And WOW! What an amazing job she did. I thought the blocks popped before she got it…. Now, it’s even more fantastic! Each row has a different pattern and each row is quilted in a different color thread to match the challenge fabric colors!

And I love a fun back. While piecing the back, I also had all the scraps from everyone’s blocks, so I pieced them together into blocks and added them in. The colors are so fun!

I love the ring block the most. I almost snuck it into the front when no one was looking! But I figured everyone might notice soon enough, so I left it on the back. And I think it’s right at home there after all!

We’re also very lucky to have Dionne make our Giving Committee labels. It was truly a collaborative, group effort for our Seattle MQG contribution to the Quiltcon Charity Quilt Show.

