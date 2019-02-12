Seattle Modern Quilt Giving Quiltcon Quilt for 2018

February 12, 2019 2 Comments

Here’s another flashback post for projects unblogged about… It’s just been patiently waiting in a folder on my computer to be shared on the blog!

For the Seattle MQG Quiltcon Charity quilt, the Giving Committee decided to do a little something different this year.

 

Instead of just one guild member designing the entire quilt, we decided to have a design challenge for the guild’s 2018 QuiltCon Charity Quilt. We put it out to the guild that we were taking submissions and received about 10 fantastic designs. Our main goal was to pick a design that would be the most feasible to create and one that we could involve as many members as were interested in participating. Deciding on just one was tough. We ultimately chose a design submitted by Cecelia Lehmann‘s and then we put a bit of an improvisational spin on it.

We used the color palette chosen by the Modern Quilt Guild, with fabric generously donated by Paintbrush Studio – beautiful Painter’s Palette Solids in (from bottom, below) White, Rice Paper, Purple, Tangerine, Tomato, Daisy, and Fuschia.

And then we mixed the colors and handed out 56 adorable little bundles to all the members that wanted to participate. Debbie wrote an easy to follow tutorial and we were off!

The timing was great because we got to work on it at our annual fall retreat. All the bundles that had not been claimed were found and transformed into blocks.

SMQG QuiltCon Quilt Front Detail Side 2-ImFeelinCrafty

I took the blocks home and played with the layout. Over and over. Until, with Debbie’s help, we agreed on a layout.

SMQG QuiltCon Quilt Options-ImFeelinCrafty

Excuse the horrible pictures. I couldn’t turn the light on or risk waking up my husband in the middle of the night, so I didn’t turn on the light! But I came up with quite a few ideas.

SMQG QuiltCon Quilt Front Detail-ImFeelinCrafty

The layout that we ultimately went with, really shows off the fan blocks and they really pop! Its’ almost a little art deco to me.

SMQG QuiltCon Quilt Front Detail Side-ImFeelinCrafty

Once again the quilt was handed off to another guild member for quilting, Dionne. And WOW! What an amazing job she did. I thought the blocks popped before she got it…. Now, it’s even more fantastic! Each row has a different pattern and each row is quilted in a different color thread to match the challenge fabric colors!

SMQG QuiltCon Quilt Back-ImFeelinCrafty

And I love a fun back. While piecing the back, I also had all the scraps from everyone’s blocks, so I pieced them together into blocks and added them in. The colors are so fun!

SMQG QuiltCon Quilt Back Detail-ImFeelinCrafty

I love the ring block the most. I almost snuck it into the front when no one was looking! But I figured everyone might notice soon enough, so I left it on the back. And I think it’s right at home there after all!

SMQG QuiltCon Quilt Back Label-ImFeelinCrafty

We’re also very lucky to have Dionne make our Giving Committee labels. It was truly a collaborative, group effort for our Seattle MQG contribution to the Quiltcon Charity Quilt Show.

SMQG QuiltCon Quilt Front 2-ImFeelinCrafty

Quilt Name: Frannie’s Flashy Fans

Quilt Size: 68” x 87”

Block Design by: Ceclia Lehman

Blocks by: Seattle Modern Quilt Guild Members

Block layout by: Louise Wackerman and Debbie Jeske

Pieced by: Louise Wackerman

Quilted by: Dionne Matthies-Buban

Binding by: Louise Wackerman

Recipient: Northwest Breast Center

  1. Nikitaland says:
    February 12, 2019 at 9:46 AM

    This quilt is so beautiful! It would look so good on my black couch. You girls are so talented and amazing!! 💖

    Reply
  2. aquilterstable says:
    February 12, 2019 at 7:58 PM

    One of my very favorite quilts we made!

    Reply

