Seattle Modern Quilt Giving Quiltcon Quilt for 2018

Here’s another flashback post for projects unblogged about… It’s just been patiently waiting in a folder on my computer to be shared on the blog!
For the Seattle MQG Quiltcon Charity quilt, the Giving Committee decided to do a little something different this year.
Instead of just one guild member designing the entire quilt, we decided to have a design challenge for the guild’s 2018 QuiltCon Charity Quilt. We put it out to the guild that we were taking submissions and received about 10 fantastic designs. Our main goal was to pick a design that would be the most feasible to create and one that we could involve as many members as were interested in participating. Deciding on just one was tough. We ultimately chose a design submitted by Cecelia Lehmann‘s and then we put a bit of an improvisational spin on it.
We used the color palette chosen by the Modern Quilt Guild, with fabric generously donated by Paintbrush Studio – beautiful Painter’s Palette Solids in (from bottom, below) White, Rice Paper, Purple, Tangerine, Tomato, Daisy, and Fuschia.
And then we mixed the colors and handed out 56 adorable little bundles to all the members that wanted to participate. Debbie wrote an easy to follow tutorial and we were off!
Excuse the horrible pictures. I couldn’t turn the light on or risk waking up my husband in the middle of the night, so I didn’t turn on the light! But I came up with quite a few ideas.
Quilt Name: Frannie’s Flashy Fans
Quilt Size: 68” x 87”
Block Design by: Ceclia Lehman
Blocks by: Seattle Modern Quilt Guild Members
Block layout by: Louise Wackerman and Debbie Jeske
Pieced by: Louise Wackerman
Quilted by: Dionne Matthies-Buban
Binding by: Louise Wackerman
Recipient: Northwest Breast Center
This quilt is so beautiful! It would look so good on my black couch. You girls are so talented and amazing!! 💖
One of my very favorite quilts we made!