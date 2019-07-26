Haley’s Seahorse- A Kid Designed, Momma Made Project

July 26, 2019 1 Comment

One thing I love to do, besides quilting, is make stuffies from kid’s drawings. One of my best friends daughters loves seahorses, so when we found out we’d be in town for her birthday, I knew I wanted to make her something. And she just happened to have a drawing she had made of a seahorse!

HaleysSeaHorse-WithDrawing-ImFeelinCrafty

So I made a stuffie!

HaleysSeaHorse-KiddowithBaby2-ImFeelinCrafty

HaleysSeaHorse-KiddowithBaby1-ImFeelinCrafty

HaleysSeaHorse-Beach-ImFeelinCrafty

This one was a little easier than some of the others I’ve made, but still fun. I just happened to have the seahorse fabric is my stash. And, I also just happened to have the fleece that matched the seahorse fabric. (Is that a sign that I may have too much in my stash?

HaleysSeaHorse-Water-ImFeelinCrafty

HaleysSeaHorse-Drawing2-ImFeelinCrafty

I really wanted to get the eyes right and the baby. I don’t understand the eyes really, but she drew them that way for a reason. Even her parents commented that I had done the eyes right. So the shape meant something to her.

HaleysSeaHorse-Eyes-ImFeelinCrafty

HaleysSeaHorse-BabyinPocket-ImFeelinCrafty

HaleysSeaHorse-Baby-ImFeelinCrafty

It’s a rough life for baby seahorses out there. As cute as this one was, it had a rough life and didn’t last long in this world. Unfortunately, she disappeared within a couple of days. In hindsight, I should have attached the baby with a ribbon or something. Lessons learned!

HaleysSeaHorse-Last-ImFeelinCrafty

When I gave Haley the present, I included the picture of it that she had drawn in the bag. The first thing she pulled out was this bad computer print of her drawing. She was kinda confused as to why I was giving her her drawing for her birthday. She realized there was more in the bag,  and I wish I had a picture of her face when she pulled this guy out of the bag. Her eyes were huge, her mouth fell open and she exclaimed, This is my drawing! that made it all worth it!

 

Advertisements
Filed Under: Cool Things, Kid Desgned, Kid Designed Momma Made, kids projects, Momma Made, sewing Tagged With: , , , , , , , ,
«

Comments

  1. Debbie says:
    July 26, 2019 at 6:45 AM

    I’m amazed at your talent for doing this. Absolutely darling!

    Reply

Oh, great, you're leaving a comment!! I love reading comments!! Thanks for taking the time to share what's on your mind.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

July 2019
M T W T F S S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Copyright

All photos are taken by me of my original work unless noted otherwise. Please link back and give credit if you use anything from this site. Do not use more than one photo per blog post. If you are sharing a tutorial, please direct your readers back to my blog, do not copy my content on to your blog. Everything I post on my blog is for your personal use only- not for resale or redistribution. Do not use pictures of any children photographed on this blog without prior approval.
And lastly, please do not reprint my posts in thier entirety. I truly appreciate being mentioned in your blogs, etc, with the proper credits, but I spent a lot of time writing my posts and would like for the work to stay here, where it was written. I know this is a lot of 'do this' and 'don't do that', but thanks for respecting my creative part of the world! Wordpress has enabled an option for reblogging posts. I do not agree with this option, due to what I have mentioned above. I take a lot of time to write, photograph and blog about the projects I do. Please respect my desire to NOT reblog posts from my blog.
Thanks!
2009-2014 Louise Wackerman.

Disclaimer

This blog has a lot of DIY projects and all DIY projects inherently involve risk. I do not claim that all projects are tested for child or infant safety. As the writer of this blog, I have written instructions to the best of my ability and as I have made the projects, but this still leaves you, the reader, responsible for your own selection of tools/supplies and methods. Please follow manufacturer's instructions, be safe and use common sense!