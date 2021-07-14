Sunset Dreamin’ is Famous!

My Sunset Dreamin’ quilt has been featured as a tutorial in the Stripes issue of Curated Quilts!

I’m always honored when I’m selected to be in an issue of Curated Quilts! The company of quilters that I get to share the pages of the magazine with all very talented and inspiring artists!

If you haven’t already purchased this issue of Curated Quilts, feel free to use this link for a discount code of 10%!