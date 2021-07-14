Sunset Dreamin’ is Famous!

July 14, 2021 2 Comments

My Sunset Dreamin’ quilt has been featured as a tutorial in the Stripes issue of Curated Quilts!

I’m always honored when I’m selected to be in an issue of Curated Quilts! The company of quilters that I get to share the pages of the magazine with all very talented and inspiring artists!

sunsetdreamin-main-imfeelincrafty

If you haven’t already purchased this issue of Curated Quilts, feel free to use this link for a discount code of 10%!

Comments

  1. Sarah Helene says:
    July 14, 2021 at 12:57 AM

    Love the corners
    Love the colors

  2. aquilterstable says:
    July 14, 2021 at 6:54 AM

    So excited your quilt was included in the current issue – such a terrific quilt!

