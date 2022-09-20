Mini Series Courthouse Steps Pillow

September 20, 2022 1 Comment

AKA Terry’s Pillow!

For the last couple of years Giucy Giuce has teamed with Alison Glass and have hosted a sew along to sew his mini series patterns. Last year I signed up and I knew exactly what I wanted to make. A friend of mine loved the Halloween pillow I made four years ago. And I wanted to make something for her using this pattern.

TerrysPillow-Blocks-ImFeelinCrafty

I didn’t end up sewing along during the actual sew along, but later I got to sewing and made a bunch of different sized courthouse steps blocks using the Mini Series pattern.

TerrysPillow-ThreadChoices-ImFeelinCrafty

I always have a problem with actually quilting these blocks. I debated on thread but ended up only quilting in the ditch with the cream fabric. But I love this picture to illustrate the scale of the piecing of these blocks!

TerrysPillow-Detail01-ImFeelinCrafty
TerrysPillow-Detail02-ImFeelinCrafty
TerrysPillow-Detail03-ImFeelinCrafty

I chose a few details to zoom in on. Each of these blocks look a bit different, but they were all started using the same pattern. I varied the size of the center. And then some of them, I only did two sides (rather than all four sides) for some of the block. And I varied the placement of the orange and cream fabrics. By changing each one up a bit, it looks like I used a different pattern for each piece, but I didn’t!

TerrysPillow-NotSoInvisibleZipper-ImFeelinCrafty

Check out my not so invisible invisble zipper! I should have used an orange zipper…. Oh well! If it’s sitting on the couch, are people really going to be checking out my zipper installation? I hope not!

TerrysPillow-Back-ImFeelinCrafty

I used a single fabric for the back. Even though it’s a single fabric, I still also use a layer of batting and a backing piece of fabric. Then I serge the edges to keep the layers together. I feel like it gives the pillow a bit more shape.

TerrysPillow-Last-ImFeelinCrafty

I thought it would be fun to share this pillow this week since it’s the second week of the Mini Series Sew Along and the Courthouse Steps block is one of the blocks to sew this week! Are you sewing along? I am! I’m back to Halloween fabrics for this sew along.

Filed Under: handmade gifts, pattern reviews, quilting, sewing Tagged With: , , , , , ,
«

Comments

  1. aquilterstable says:
    September 21, 2022 at 8:23 AM

    Super fun! I love how different the blocks are using the same pattern.

    Reply

Oh, great, you're leaving a comment!! I love reading comments!! Thanks for taking the time to share what's on your mind.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

ARCHIVES

CALENDAR

September 2022
M T W T F S S
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

I BLOG ABOUT

COPYRIGHT

All photos are taken by me of my original work unless noted otherwise. Please link back and give credit if you use anything from this site. Do not use more than one photo per blog post. If you are sharing a tutorial, please direct your readers back to my blog, do not copy my content on to your blog. Everything I post on my blog is for your personal use only- not for resale or redistribution. Do not use pictures of any children photographed on this blog without prior approval.

And lastly, please do not reprint my posts in thier entirety. I truly appreciate being mentioned in your blogs, etc, with the proper credits, but I spent a lot of time writing my posts and would like for the work to stay here, where it was written. I know this is a lot of 'do this' and 'don't do that', but thanks for respecting my creative part of the world!

Wordpress has enabled an option for reblogging posts. I do not agree with this option, due to what I have mentioned above. I take a lot of time to write, photograph and blog about the projects I do. Please respect my desire to NOT reblog posts from my blog.

Thanks!

2009-2022 Louise Wackerman

DISCLAIMER

This blog has a lot of DIY projects and all DIY projects inherently involve risk. I do not claim that all projects are tested for child or infant safety.

As the writer of this blog, I have written instructions to the best of my ability and as I have made the projects, but this still leaves you, the reader, responsible for your own selection of tools/supplies and methods. Please follow manufacturer's instructions, be safe and use common sense!

%d bloggers like this: