Easter Egg Decorating- A New Technique to Us

April 8, 2017 3 Comments

Have you ever used the shaving cream technique to decorate Easter eggs?

We tried it! You might have seen it on Pinterest or other places around the internet, but we tried it! I thought it was fun. The kiddo not so much. He’s not one to get very messy…. The result is a very pastel egg…

Here’s what we did:

EasterEggs-Main-ImFeelinCrafty

We did them two ways… The traditional PAAS way and the shaving cream way. The used shaving cream, food coloring, a pan and a BBQ skewer. And of course, don’t for get the eggs because it ‘s very hard to dye eggs without eggs!

 

EasterEggs-Step1-ImFeelinCrafty

 

EasterEggs-Step2-ImFeelinCrafty

EasterEggs-Step3-ImFeelinCrafty

Pretty easy…. Line the pan with shaving cream. Add food coloring. Swirl the shaving cream and food coloring combo with s bbq skewer (or anything for that matter). And lastly roll eggs around in the shaving cream.

EasterEggs-Messy-ImFeelinCrafty

It is messy. If you don’t want to color your fingers, this project might not be for you! The kiddo thought it was the worst idea for decorating eggs ever and said he’d never do it that way again! He said, ‘Who came up with this idea anyway?’ Ha!

EasterEggs-Waiting-ImFeelinCrafty

Then you just let them sit. I let mine sit for about a half hour. Maybe if you let them sit for longer, they might become more vibrant… I didn’t have the patience to leave them fro too long!

EasterEggs-Yellow-ImFeelinCrafty

 

EasterEggs-YellowWaiting-ImFeelinCrafty

I decided to try it in yellow… Don’t recommend only yellow for this technique!

And the results:

EasterEggs-Done-ImFeelinCrafty

EasterEggs-YellowDone-ImFeelinCrafty

Pretty? Yes. Vibrant? Not so much… Fun experiment? I say so! there may be people who disagree (and I might just live with one of those characters!)

EasterEggs-Traditional2-ImFeelinCrafty

 

EasterEggs-TraditionalDone-ImFeelinCrafty

The kiddo went back to the old fashioned way that he loves. And you can see the results are much more in your face. I guess it depends on the look you are going for.

How do you decorate eggs?

 

 

 

 

 

 

Easter Cupcakes

April 5, 2017 1 Comment

Have you started planning for Easter? Easter baskets, snacks? Family meals? Egg decorating?

I admit that I am not a great cake decorator, but we had fun with these cupcakes! I came up with three different ones! It was just one of those days where you weren’t planning on making something, but the idea came and you had everything you need. I love those days!

EasterCupcakes-Main-ImFeelinCrafty

So, I am trying to come to terms with my cake decorating limitations, but I have another kitchen flaw… I’m also not good at boiling eggs! It seems like one of those things that everyone can do. You put eggs in water and boil the water, right… Well, I still have not made a batch of hard boiled eggs without cracking at least a few.

EasterCupcakes-Eggshells-ImFeelinCrafty

So I had an idea of what to do with those broken ones! I carefully cracked them and removed the eggs. Then cleaned out the shells and dyed them just like the hardboiled eggs. In the nice little old fashioned Paas dye kits!

For these I just filled the eggs with robin’s egg candy and secured the egg shell in the icing!

EasterCupcakes-Chicks1-ImFeelinCrafty

EasterCupcakes-PomPomChicks-ImFeelinCrafty

Here’s the OMG moment when I realized I had a whole bag of pompoms down stairs! A bag of different sized pompoms, a bit of red paper and some hot glue and you’ve got some chicks!  Oh, yea! You know that crafty feeling I’m talking about, don’t you? I was running back and forth with this big cheesy grin, decorating cupcakes and making pompom chicks!

EasterCupcakes-Chicks3-ImFeelinCrafty

EasterCupcakes-Chicks2-ImFeelinCrafty

And for my third idea…

EasterCupcakes-Nest-ImFeelinCrafty

I wanted to make a birds nest! The kiddo says it looks like a birds nest…  With jelly bean birds eggs. I think they turned out cute, too!

EasterCupcakes-Last-ImFeelinCrafty

But I’m pretty sure the pompom chicks are everyone’s favorite!

 

